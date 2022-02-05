Parliament wants students exempted from external English proficiency exams

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah has directed the Education and Foreign Affairs cCommittees to look into circumstances under which Ghanaians are required to write and pass various English Language Examinations before being offered jobs and admissions into Tertiary Institutions in the United Kingdom.



Mr. Amoako Asiamah gave the directives following sentiments expressed by members of the House.



MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who made a statement on the issue, expressed the view that the Examinations are being used as a source of revenue for the UK government.



The MP for South Dayi, Rockson – Nelson Dafeamekpor said Ghana is a Commonwealth country and English is the official language of the State and the language of instruction in Ghanaian Schools.



According to him, no student can progress beyond Junior High School without having a good pass in the English language.



He, therefore, finds it strange that Ghanaian students like others from English-speaking African countries have to write various English language tests before being offered admission into schools in the UK, US and other Western countries.



According to him, the test is simply a means of making money and urged the British government to ”take Ghana off the list of countries whose students are to take the English language test”.



Other MPs who contributed to the statement endorsed the call for Ghana to be taken off the list or take a second look at the modalities of the test including a reduction in the cost of the examination.



The four most widely accepted English proficiency tests are the TOEFL, IELTS, CAE and the CPE. On average, it costs about 150 Pounds or the cedi equivalent of about one thousand, 200 Cedis to take the test.