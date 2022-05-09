Parliament to meet CLOGSAG over strike Monday 9

You are here: HomeNews2022 05 09Article 1533041

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Parliament to meet CLOGSAG over strike

CLOGSAG is the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana CLOGSAG is the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development is expected to meet the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) over its indefinite industrial action.

CLOGSAG is on strike to demand for the controversial Political Neutrality Allowance among others.

The strike action is causing service delivery in some government departments and agencies across the country.

Attached is the invitation letter from Parliament to CLOGSAG

