Parliament to appoint an Auditor to audit Auditor-General

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, January 26, moved a motion to constitute an AD-HOC Committee that would appoint an Auditor to Audit the accounts of the office of the Auditor-General.



Moving the motion on the floor of Parliament, the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu mentioned Hon. James Klutse Avedzi as the chair the Committee, Hon Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie, Dr Stephen Amoah and Hon Sampson Tangombu Chiragia as members that constitute the AD-HOC Committee.



Supporting the motion, the Hon minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu added that, this newly introduced Committee would help check the Auditor General to be on the alert that, there is another body that would be at their outfit to check their accounts in order to promote proper accountability in the country.



In a related development the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei Owusu has directed the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament to investigate the abysmal performance of the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON tournament.



This follows the criticism by members of Parliament on the poor performance of the team and its management Committee at the tournament.



Making a statement on the floor of Parliament, the ranking member on Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament who doubles as MP for South Tongu, Komla Mensah Woyome clearly point out that, even though Ghana has made significant strides and also suffered in an international football tournament in the past but non can be compared to the humiliating performance of the Black Stars at the AFCON 2021 tournament.



Also, the MP for OkaiKoi Central, Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah called for an investigation into the selection of players into the Black Stars team because he doesn’t see why a player must have a ‘god father’ at the FA to qualify one to be part of the team rather than on merit.