Parliament to adjourn Sine Die on April 5

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament debating 2022 SoNA



Parliament extends sitting to Monday, April 4



Remain committed until the House adjourns sine die - Afenyo-Markin tells MPs



Parliament is expected to go on a holiday break on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, while reading the business statement for next week, urged Members of Parliament to devote themselves to ensuring they continue their commitment to the businesses of the House until adjournment.



Speaking on the floor of the house Mr Afenyo-Markin said, “Mr. Speaker, the House is expected to adjourn Sine Die on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. In this regard, the Business Committee entreats all hon. members to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled business for the week under consideration to enable the House adjourn on the proposed Tuesday, April 5 2022.



“The Business Committee takes this opportunity to sincerely commend your good self, your deputies, and all Hon. Members for the self-sacrifice and devotion to business of the House during this First Meeting. The Business Committee urges all Hon. Members to continue with this commitment until the House adjourns sine die. The Business Committee, wishes all Hon. Members a restful Easter recess, hoping that we all return in the best of health for the business of the Second Meeting.”



Meanwhile, Members of Parliament are expected to sit on Monday April, 4, 2022, to ensure that business scheduled for the week under consideration is completed before they go on break.



