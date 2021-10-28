Parliament summons two police chiefs for manhandling Madina MP

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency has requested parliament to invite two senior police officers to the privileges committee for manhandling him during a demonstration that took place in his constituency.



Hon Francis-Xavier Sosu made an official complaint to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and the house that, on October 25, 2021, he led his constituents who were demonstrating over the poor nature of their roads, starting from Otinibi to Ayimensah.



According to the lawmaker, the two senior police officers, ACP Issac Kwadwo Asante who is the Regional Operations commander of the Greater Accra Region and ACP Eric Winful also the Divisional Commander of the Adentan Abokobi Division of Ghana Police Service, restricted him from attending to parliamentary duties and manhandled him.



He said the police invited him to the Greater Accra Regional office when he was on the podium addressing the demonstrators, which he informed them he would attend to their call after attending to parliamentary duties, but they resisted.



He said the two policemen led their boys to manhandle and humiliate him in the presence of his constituents.



The MP alleged that the police bangled him like a common criminal until the youth of his constituents came to his rescue.



According to him, the police still attacked him in his car, stopping him from moving until he moved forcefully, telling them to write to the speaker for his arrest.



He, therefore, cited order 73 of the parliamentary standing order to invite them to the privileges committee.



Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin referred the issue to the privileges committee for consideration and report under order 31.