Parliament summons four ministers to brief the House

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Four Ministers of State have been programmed by the Business Committee of Parliament to appear before the House for the sixth week ending Friday, July 1, 2022, to brief the nation on their respective Ministries.



The Business statement presented by the chairman of the committee, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Friday 24th June, 2022 asked Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister for Food and Agriculture to brief the House on the compensation package by government for poultry farmers impacted by outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2021.



The appropriate date in the week for the briefing would, however, be communicated to Members.



The leader of the government business has also indicated, “Leadership is consulting with the Minister responsible for the National Identification Authority to attend upon the House to brief Hon. Members on the challenges the Authority is facing regarding the printing and issuance of the ECOWAS Identity Card and also known as the Ghana Card” to the citizenry.”



The Leadership is also in discussions with the Minister for Finance, according to Mr. Mensah-Bonsu on an appropriate date for the presentation of the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana and Supplementary Estimate for the 2022 Financial Year pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Last but not least to appear before the house would be the Minister responsible for National Security to brief Parliament at a close sitting on matters pertaining to the security of the State, particularly having regard to the recent spate of incipient terrorist attacks within the West African sub-region.