Parliament summons Transport Minister over McDan, GACL impasse

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Roads and Transport Committee has summoned sector Minister Ofori Asiamah over the reported snub of the management of the Ghana Airport Company by businessman McDan.



The company reportedly ignored an order to halt the inauguration of a private jet terminal over breaches of safety protocols.



Speaking to the media, chairman for the Roads and Transport committee Kennedy Osei Nyarko disclosed the minister is to appear before the committee with answers about the tussle between McDan and management of the GACL



He said, “I have instructed clerk of the committee for roads and transport to send a letter to the sector minister to appear before the committee within tomorrow and Thursday so that he can briefly give us an update and brief members of the recent happenings. From there we can take it as until now we don’t know the genesis”.



He added: “I don’t know the terms of the agreement between the McDan company and the GACL, it means there is an existing arrangement. I am not sure McDan would have gone there just like that to start doing anything, but I think within the arrangement there are certain conditions that McDan needs to do. Whatever the problem is, we will get to settle it when we meet the minister and understand what exactly went wrong as to whether it was part of the agreement by McDan to ensure that at every stage he has to get the GACL involved why he breached that”.



The Ghana Airports Company has accused the CEO and Chairman of McDan Group Dr. Daniel McKorley of violating their safety precautions in the launch of his private jet services at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.



The company in a letter to the businessman circulating in the media said McDan disregarded a directive by the Airports company to cancel the launch of his private jet services over safety precautions