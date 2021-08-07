Parliament saddened by death of Bagbin's dispatch rider

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: GNA

Parliament is distraught by the news of the death of the Speaker’s dispatch rider, Chief Inspector Kaakyire Abenego, who was leading the advance convoy to Wa when he run into a Nisan saloon car at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.



The rider died on the spot in the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 6.



“While mourning the loss of our dispatch rider, Parliament sends its deepest condolences to the family,” a release issued by Ms Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, said.



The release said the Speaker, who was in Parliament in Accra when the accident occurred, was deeply saddened.



Speaker Alban Bagbin was expected to travel by flight to Wa to attend a programme on Saturday, Aug 7, 2021.