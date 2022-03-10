Parliament's 'absence' a major setback of Supreme Court's ruling on Deputy Speakers – Mahama Ayariga

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has stated that the inability of Parliament to be a party to the court case that determined whether or not Deputy Speakers have the right to vote may be a blot on the verdict.



According to him, if Parliament had been made a party to the case, the Supreme Court would have heard arguments from a broader perspective rather than the narrow perspective on which it based its ruling.



The lawmaker said Parliament not entering an appearance is a major setback to the verdict by the Supreme Court.



He was speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News.



“I don’t know the extent to which the Supreme Court would have benefited from arguments that position itself against the First or Second Deputy Speaker voting when they are presiding, because I know that Parliament did not enter appearance or file arguments to assist the Supreme Court.



“I think that that might be a major setback in terms of the ruling of the Supreme Court in that it would have been better if Parliament had joined and then assisted with arguments why we should have an arrangement in our Parliament that disenable the person presiding from voting,” he said.



Mr. Ayariga added that although Parliament is a master of its own rules, it does not support ultra vires in the discharge of it duties in the House.



“I share the position that if the language of the Constitution is clear and the Standing Orders have provisions that are contrary to the express provisions of the Constitution, of course, the Supreme Court will declare the Standing Orders null and void. The Standing Orders will not supersede the Constitution,” he said.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 delivered a landmark ruling indicating that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of quorum for decision making.



First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who counted himself as the 138th MP to form a quorum and in time past attempted to vote has welcomed the decision by the apex court describing it as refreshing.



Minority group who held a press conference shortly after the verdict through its leader, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that the ruling was a declaration of the judiciary’s support for the controversial E-levy.



They have also described the verdict as a travesty of justice.