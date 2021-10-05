Parliament resumes sittings October 26

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has sent notice to all 275 members about the resumption of sittings from Tuesday, October 26.



Alban Bagbin issued the notice in pursuance of Standing Order 37.



The Eighth Parliament is the most unique in the Fourth Republic.



The difference between the Majority and the Minority is an independent member, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who was expelled from the Seventh Parliament.



He is currently the Second Deputy Speaker.



The Right Honorable Speaker was also a member representing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the past eight Parliaments.



By his notice issued on Friday, October 1, members will assemble at 10:00am on the day of resumption.



It will also mark the start of the Third Meeting of the First Session of the current Parliament.