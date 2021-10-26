Parliament resumes 4th session today, anti-LGBTQ+ bill on the agenda

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The third meeting of the fourth session of the 8th Parliament will begin today, Tuesday, 26th October 2021 at 10:00 O’clock at Parliament House, Accra.



The meeting is expected to last nine weeks after which the House will go on recess in December. The house is scheduled to work on Bills and papers at their various stages.



A total of 56 bills are expected to be presented before the House. These Include Affirmative Action Bill, 2021, Interstate Succession Bill, 2021, Rent Bill, 2021, Aged Persons Bill, 2021, Small Scale Mining Bill 2021.



Three bills are currently at the committee level. They are: Office of the Special Prosecutor (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.



The standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, 2021, Revenue Administration Regulations, 2021, Copyright Regulations, 2021, National Information Technology Agency Regulations, 2021 among others are instruments for presentation and at Committee.



Papers, motions for debate, petitions and questions will be admitted by the Speaker during this meeting.



The meeting will also witness the nine lessons and carols at the end of the meeting.



