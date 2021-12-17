Parliament recorded grave disorder, comedy of errors in my absence – Bagbin ‘fumes’

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker Alban Bagbin returned to his seat to preside over Parliamentary duties on Thursday, December 16, 2021. It follows his over two-week absence when he traveled for medical checks in the United Arab Emirates.



A number of issues occurred in his absence, all centered around processes and procedures that led to the recission of his last decision on November 26, when he presided over a process that resulted in the rejection of the 2022 budget by the Minority in Parliament. The Majority MPs boycotted sitting.



The Speaker told lawmakers that he was following ongoings in the house and delivered a preliminary submission as sitting for the day started.



In his submission, he commented on issues from the general conduct of the house to specific actions and decisions taken in his absence. He lamented some of the scenes and vowed to ensure that they do not repeat going forward.



“What happened was grave disorder with its resultant comedy of errors and I will not take lightly a repeat of such disorder and indiscipline in the House.



“Hon Members, I will not bore you or our audience with a recount of the scenery of those proceedings, it is, however, incumbent on me to make a pronouncement on these matters and provide some direction on the path to be taken as a House to ensure we are taking steps to fulfill our sacred duty to the people of Ghana,” he stressed.



He went on to summarize some of the proceedings and gave his perspective on same as he put it, “in order to lay a foundation for me to propose the way forward.”



The main areas he touched on included the following: Quorum for the Conduct of Business and Quorum for Voting in Parliament, Deputy Speaker being counted for the purposes of Quorum and

Letter presented by Minister Responsible for Finance on Concessions and Modifications to the 2022 Budget Statement.