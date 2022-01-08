Parliament reconvenes on January 25

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: GNA

Parliament will reconvene for the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, a week’s extension of the January 18 date announced when the House adjourned for the Christmas break.



A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate entreated all Members of Parliament (MPs) and staff of the Parliamentary Service to take note.



It would be recalled that on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Parliament adjourned sitting to resume on January 18, 2022, after the disagreement over the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill on Monday, December 20.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, moved that day for the House to adjourn to January 18 to allow for cooler heads to prevail, adding that members would go back to transact parliamentary business in a much more serene environment.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who seconded the motion, agreed that the House be adjourned for further consultations on outstanding issues.



The First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, sat in for Speaker Alban Bagbin.