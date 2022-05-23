General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Parliament is set to reconvene on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament.



This was contained in a release signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Oteng Nsiah.



His summon came on Standing Order 32 of the House which empowers the Clerk to give written notice to Members of Parliament on the commencement of a meeting of the house.



Parliament reconvenes May 24; Matters pending Adjoa Safo & co. absence issues



One issue that many look forward to in the forthcoming meeting will be the report of the Privileges Committee on three MPs referred to it by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin following their continuous absence from the last meeting.



The three are MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adjoa Safo, MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The Privileges Committee who was given two weeks after the resumption of Parliament to present their reports are yet to sit on the matter.