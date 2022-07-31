Parliament must look beyond sectarian interest in dealing with three absentee MPs - Ablakwa

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has opined that it would be difficult for anyone to rule out the possibility of a seat being declared vacant after an MP is absent for 15 sittings without permission.



Reacting to the decision by the Speaker to defer his ruling on the three MPs who were dragged to the Privileges Committee to October, the MP expressed optimism that there could be by-elections held hence Ghanaians should prepare.



He further posited that if parliament could not crack the whip on the three absentee MPs, then they should not expect the same from Ghanaians.



“It is extremely difficult for anyone to argue that 15 sittings isn’t adequate time for MPs to seek permission from the Speaker if an MP must be unavoidably absent. We must earn our keep and if we don’t show respect to the Speaker, to our institution, to our constituents, and above all to the Constitution, then we cannot expect same from citizens.”



He added "As we await Speaker Bagbin’s most anticipated October ruling on how Parliament complies with Article 97(1)(C) of the 1992 Constitution, and whether we should expect a by-election or by-elections; we can only hope that ultimately Parliament would be motivated by fidelity to law, deep wisdom and the national interest to reign supreme beyond any narrow sectarian interest. The precedent we set as we navigate uncharted waters must stand the test of time.



"In the process, may our democratic credentials and Parliament’s image be both enhanced; and may quality representation which the people deserve be preserved.”