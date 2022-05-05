Parliament must examine ‘funny ways’ journalists are arrested – Adib Saani

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

A Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has urged parliament to scrutinize the circumstances under which journalists are arrested in their line of duty.



His call comes on the back of the abysmal performance in which Ghana dropped 30 places from 2021 to rank 60th on the 2022 World Press Freedom Index with a score of 67.43.



Ghana has also dropped significantly on the continental ranking for the safety of journalists.



African countries ahead of Ghana include Namibia, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Niger.



Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr FM, Mr. Saani stated that the latest ranking does not augur well for Ghana’s democracy, adding that there is the need for parliament to relook at the laws that protect journalists in the country.



“Parliament should be very much interested. I remember those days when we had Criminal Libel Law, and then later we had it repealed, everybody was happy about it.



“But now, under very funny circumstances, you see journalists picked up with tramp charges; I think that parliament should look at it. The legal regime in Ghana, debate and look into the nuances of the laws and see where the loopholes are and where politicians can take advantage of and go after journalists,” he added.



He continued that “though the law protects journalists, they still find a way out and use electronic laws and go after Journalists and people who say things they are not comfortable with. So definitely, this is a very important issue parliament should look into closely. Because it affects the very fabric of our democratic dispensation.”