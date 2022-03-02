Parliament must come together and forge unity — Apostle

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: GNA

Apostle Ernest Narh Adulai, Senior Pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church, Hohoe, says there is the need for Parliament to be united and do away with fighting and agitation on political grounds.



He said the absence of unity and current happenings would scare the citizens.



Apostle Adulai, addressing the media during the Climax of the 40th Anniversary Celebrations and Chapel Dedication of the Church in Hohoe, said Parliamentarians must sit down and dialogue



He said occurrences in neighbouring countries should not be taken for granted.



"We want our Parliamentarians to come together, avoid the selfish attitude and take the love of the nation into consideration."



Apostle Adulai urged them to sacrifice their comfort for the betterment of the country and said it was the prayer of the Church that the country would be united and develop.