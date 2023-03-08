Parliament is ready for President’s Address—Speaker

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: GNA

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday said Parliament is ready for the President’s State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) to be delivered on Wednesday, March 08.



The Speaker said this in his remarks on the floor of the House.



Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana imposes an obligation on the Speaker, Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Judiciary to receive the President’s Message on the State of the Nation.



The Leadership of the House has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be seated by 0915 hours for the SONA.



The Ghana News Agency observed that the Chamber of the House had been decorated with the Ghana National Flag, while the National Security had beefed up security at Parliament House.



Some security officers were at Parliament House with their bands to rehearse the parade for the occasion.