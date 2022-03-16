Parliament is not working – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pratt says caucuses are playing the numbers game



No bill will be passed in parliament – Pratt



There should be new rules governing parliament – Pratt



Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has said that parliament was not working because of the existence of the majority and minority groups in a hung parliament.



According to him, the rules of the house should have been changed because both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) have the same number of Members of Parliament (137).



He said that since the inception of the 8th parliament, both sides of the house have been playing the numbers game, which has led to no process.



“The reason why we are having difficulties is the 137(NDC MPs), 137(NPP MPs). We have a lot of problems with parliament. Parliament over the years has operated on the assumption that there should always be a majority and there should also be a minority.



“After the last election, they should have realised that the minority and majority is a thing of the past – we are in a new dispensation. What parliament ought to have done was to write new rules and regulations governing their work,” he said in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.





“Because they still wanted to operate on the majority and minority basis, the speaker came to tell us that there is no minority and majority but a minority caucus and majority caucus. It is just failing to appreciate the reality. Since this parliament went into session, it has been playing the numbers game, and the numbers game is not working. It is not working for the NDC; it is not working for NPP; it is not working for Ghana,” he added.



He said that no bill would be passed with the current state of affairs because one MP of the majority caucus is sick and cannot go to parliament to vote, bringing the number to 137/137, should the independent MP decide to vote with the NPP.