Parliament is not a chamber pot for brawlers - Gabby Otchere Darko blasts MPs

Politics of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Otchere Darko says 8th parliament is becoming “uncharacteristically disgraceful”



Minority vow to challenge first deputy speaker’s overruling of motion to reverse approval of budget statement



Parliament continues sitting tomorrow Thursday, December 2, 2021,



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has expressed his utmost disgust at the confrontations between members of parliament (MPs) in the 8th Parliament.



According to him, the legislative arm of government is turning into something “uncharacteristically disgraceful” based on today’s altercation between majority and minority MPs on the floor of the House.



“Ghana’s Parliament since January 6 appears committed to shedding its proud image as a shining light for democracy to something uncharacteristically disgraceful. It is as if we have to have our way by arguments or fisticuffs. There can be more order on a playground of toddlers…Parliament is a chamber of intellect and not a chamber pot for brawlers” he said in a tweet.





Ghana’s Parliament since January 6 appears committed to shedding its proud image as a shining light for democracy to something uncharacteristically disgraceful. It is as if we have to have our way by arguments or fisticuffs. There can be more order on a playground of toddlers… — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 1, 2021