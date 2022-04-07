Parliament is my favorite arm of government - Kweku Baako

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

In a time when the 8th Parliament of Ghana has seen grave misconduct from its members, it is uniquely rare to find people admiring the Legislative House as some critics believe intensely that Ghanaians have lost confidence in Parliament and its members.



The 8th Parliament led by Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin has been characterized by violent acts from Members of Parliament trading blows in the chamber to removing the Speaker's chair to prevent the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, from acting as Speaker of Parliament among other unparliamentary incidents in the August House.



But even if Ghanaians have indeed lost confidence in the House, Parliament can however be happy to note that all hope is not lost yet.



Parliament has a number one fan in the person of seasoned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has expressed his unquenchable adoration for Parliament in the wake of the brouhaha happening in the House.



Contributing to Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Wednesday morning, Kweku Baako stated emphatically that, among the three arms of government, Parliament is his favorite.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Mr. Baako confessed his deep love saying, "My favorite arm of government is Parliament. It's the Legislature and this is because, perhaps, where I grew up and how I grew up, I just love Parliament to bits.



"And we all know that when there are unconstitutional disruptions, the first casualty is the Legislature and as long as the unconstitutionality prevails, the Legislature is missing from the political landscape.



"This is all part of the reasons we feel the Fourth Republic is more or less a blessing in the sense that the more legislative experience we have, the more we can consolidate that culture of governance and in the process make a lot of progress."