'Parliament is a platform to exchange ideas not engage in boxing' - Christian Council to MPs

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MPs engaged in fisticuffs



Christian Council has condemned their action



They advised the MPs to resolve any outstanding issue with the E-levy



The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has condemned the fisticuffs between the MPs in the Chamber of Parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021.



They also called on MPs to smoke the peace pipe and resolve the outstanding concerns regarding the 2022 Budget.



The Council in a statement issued on December 21, indicated that, the events of Monday stained the country’s democratic credentials.



“We respectfully remind Parliamentarians that debates in Parliament must remain a platform for the exchange of ideas and not an opportunity for confusion and hostility. Ghanaians voted for you to engage in ‘debate not boxing’.



“Our country’s lawmakers must show the way to protect and deepen democratic processes in our governance system. Unfortunately, what we saw in Parliament yesterday is a negation of Ghana’s democratic gains over the past thirty years. What happened yesterday on the floor of Parliament is unacceptable, to say the least, and we condemn such behaviour.



We, therefore, urge Parliament, to as a matter of urgency, build consensus to ensure that the nation has a budget to work within 2022. We also urge the leadership of Parliament to put measures in place to prevent any future incidence of mayhem”, the Council advised.



The Christian Council stated that proceedings in Parliament must reflect decorum and sanity and reiterated its commitment to supporting the legislators with prayers in the discharge of their responsibilities.



“Christian leaders in our country will continue to pray for our legislators for God’s grace and wisdom at all times. We ask for God’s blessings upon Parliament. May God bless our nation Ghana”, the statement concluded.



On Monday night, the First Deputy Speaker decided to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge allegedly to enable him to participate in voting, which occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.



Dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the Majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.



However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, adjourned the sitting.



Meanwhile, the House, without the Speaker, Alban Bagbin has adjourned sitting to take a break for Christmas and will resume sitting on January 18, 2022.



