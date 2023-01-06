Parliament in 2022 was better than 2021 – Majority Leader

General News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said Ghana’s Parliament was better in the year 2022 as compared to 2021 year in review.



According to him, what the country witnessed in the 2021 Parliament was shameful adding that, the country has not witnessed such a Parliament before since independence.



Narrating what actually happened in Parliament on that day in an interview, the MP revealed that, “We all know what happened when Parliament went to elect a speaker in 2021.



"The election was not conclusive, but we all decided that, looking at the hectic circumstance among other things, we should make our brother Bagbin the Speaker. It was by consensus agreement. After that, we saw the fight that broke out in Parliament.”



He went further to say that in the year 2022, things went down a bit in parliamentary work among others therefore, comparably, 2022 was a better year in Parliament than 2021.



“When I compare 2022 and 2021, I will say that, things went better in 2022 than 2021 which turned fighting, physical fight and things that we had never witnessed in the Parliament of Ghana since independence,” Kyei Mensah told Wontumi Radio in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame constituency further described the fight in Parliament as needless, shameful and childish to all lawmakers.



“They were all needless. It even got to a point when it turned like child’s play. It is shameful to all of us. In 2022, those things went down. So if I should consider these two years, I would say that 2022 was better,” he chided.