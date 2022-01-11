Parliament has a dented image, we must correct it now - NPP MP

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vice-Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah, has advised the House to repair the negative image Ghanaians currently have about parliamentarians.



The legislator who represents the people of Okaikwei Central believes the House must do its best to bring back sanity to the House.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that the House disgraced itself on January 6-7, 2021 during the inauguration of the 8th parliament and further disgraced itself last year when it rose on December 21, 2021.



Mr. Boamah told host Kwabena Agyapong that Ghanaians currently have a negative image of the House and they (Parliamentarians) have a responsibility to repair that tainted image.



He asserted that “some incidents occurred in parliament that was unfortunate. On January 6, 2021, we disgraced ourselves, and on the last day of parliament, we did not behave ourselves well. When you analyze the issues today, you will realize that Ghanaians currently have a negative perception of the House. We have to correct it immediately.”



He further averred that “in a democratic society, you do not get everything you want. When government presents its policies, you have the opportunity to register your displeasure. That is enough. After you do that, you tell your constituents of your position, then you and the court of public opinion make your own decisions.”



He noted that the opposition should not frustrate government business because they want to score political points.



When asked if the Minority was making things difficult for the government, he disagreed saying, the Minority will always engage in politics and try to hold the government to account but in doing so, they have to be circumspect and have the interest of the nation at heart.