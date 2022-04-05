Parliament goes on recess April 5

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Parliament is expected to adjourn sine die Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to end the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



Presenting the Business Statement for the Eleventh Week ending Tuesday 5th April, 2022 the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, entreated all MP’s to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled business for the week under consideration to enable the House to adjourn on the proposed date.



Mr. Afenyo-Markin commended the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, the First and Second Deputy Speakers, Joseph Osei-Wusu and Andrew Amoako Asiamah, and all Members for their sacrifice and devotion to the business of the House during this First Meeting of the Second Session.



The House sat on April 4, and extend sitting to allow members to finish other businesses and continue with the debate on the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday 30th March 2022.



The motion for the debate on the State of the Nation Address was moved by MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea and seconded by MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku.