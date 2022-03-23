Parliament finally approves €20 million Loan after 'quorum fight'

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Parliament has approved a €20 million Euro loan agreement between the Government of Ghana and the German Development Bank Group, Frankfurt am Main, to finance the Green Credit Line.



The facility, which is under the Reform and Investment Partnership between the Governments of Ghana and Germany, is expected to help cut down carbon emissions.



For the past two weeks, this loan approval has been on hold as the Minority have always raised the issue of lack of quorum for decision making in the house which always leads to a suspension.



During the approval, the minority again made an attempt to arrest a motion when a question was put before the House for the approval of a €20 million loan agreement between the Government of Ghana and the German Development Bank Group, Frankfurt am Main, to finance the Green Credit Line. The House failed to approve the loan due to the lack of quorum when the motion was put before the House again on March 22, 2022.



First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu who presided as Speaker indicated that he had asked the Clerk for a headcount after being informed that the House had the numbers needed for decision making. He, therefore, put the motion to a voice vote and it was approved.



Government business was brought to a halt by the minority caucus in Parliament for the third time this week when the majority was accused trying to pass a loan despite the absence of a quorum.



The Minority on the three occasions made references to the recent Supreme Court ruling which ruled that a sitting Deputy Speaker can vote while presiding.



The apex court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision-making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.



The minority has vowed to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court by referencing Article 104 (1) of the 1992 Constitution any time there is a motion before the house.



