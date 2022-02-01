Parliament expected to consider E-levy on Tuesday

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Fisticuffs in parliament over E-levy



Parliament to consider E-Levy again



Joe Wise to preside over parliament as Speaker goes for medical check-up



Parliament is expected to consider the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, 2021 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after months of failed attempts to have it approved.



At the last time it was considered, the house could not make a decision on the levy due to a scuffle that ensued, leading to an adjournment.



For the bill to be passed, the majority must get 138 members of the house to vote for the bill.



A total number of 138, however, cannot be guaranteed as the Speaker is currently out of the country for medical check-up.



In his absence, the deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is expected to assume the position.



The Minority has hinted of a possible chaos in the house if the acting Speaker attempts to vote.



Background



On Monday, December 20, 2021, there was a scuffle in parliament during the voting on the government’s E-levy bill.



The fight ensued when MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.



At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, stated that he was stepping down to vote so, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.



In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.



The house was then adjourned to Tuesday, December 20, 2021 after calm was restored.



At Tuesday’s sitting, both the majority and the Minority agreed the house should be adjourned to January 25, 2022.



Last Friday, the house attempted to consider the E-levy but has to adjourn to February 1 due to timing of the debate.



