Parliament ends second meeting, resumes October 19

The second meeting of the first session of the eighth parliament rose sine die on Friday, August 06, 2021.



The meeting, which began on Tuesday, 25th May 2021 saw a total of 4 Bills presented to the House.



The Bills include the National Centre for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanisms Bill, 2021, Office of the Special Prosecutor (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.



A total of 801 questions were filed during the meeting. Out of this number, 532 were admitted and 204 of the questions were answered by the respective Sector Ministers. A total of 29 urgent and 175 oral questions with eight (8) Private Members’ Motions were filed. The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana Regulations, 2021 was the only Legislative Instrument presented to the House during this meeting.



The period also saw the presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The various Committees met as part of Parliament’s oversight duties and presented their respective reports to the plenary for further scrutiny and adoption. The Public Accounts Committee and the Appointments Committee sat in public. The Appointments Committee vetted and passed a total of eighty-one Ministers and Deputy Ministers and the Special Prosecutor nominated by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The House is expected to commence the Third Meeting of the First Session on 19th October 2021.