Parliament doesn't have the kind of leadership to help consensus-building - Pratt laments

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., says the current setup of Parliament doesn't have the "quality of leadership" to foster building a national consensus.



According to him, "what parliament should have done was to write new rules and regulation guiding their work; but because they wanted to work with minority versus majoirty at all cost," they failed to do so.



And that "was just failing to appreciate the reality and since then they have been playing the numbers game which is not working for anyone".



Kwesi Pratt, who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', said even though the numbers game needs to give way for a national consensus, Parliament lacks the kind of leadership to make that happen.



"We need to stop the numbers game and work with a national consensus...but the biggest problem we have is that the consensus-building needs a certain kind of leadership; a certain quality of leadership and that is what we don't have..." he lamented.



Listen to him in the video below:



