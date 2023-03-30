Parliament directs Education C’ttee to probe UG over court order to halt new policy

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Management of the University of Ghana will soon be hauled before Parliament to explain decision to ignore a court order to freeze implementation of its new residential policy.



Some continuing students of Commonwealth Hall sued the University over the new residential policy which drove them out of the hall.



In a joint statement by Dr. Clement Apaak and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor on the floor of Parliament on March 29, 2023, they express concern as to why the University is adamant in carrying out the orders of the court.



They accused the University of disrespecting the court order.



The Parliamentary caucus of Old Vandals Association also described as unacceptable and unlawful the continued refusal by the Management of University of Ghana to reinstate affected students Commonwealth Hall.



“As an institution of higher learning, and especially as Ghana’s foremost university, one could not expect less from the University of Ghana with regards to discipline where the law so commands.



“By this statement Mr. Speaker, we the alumni of Commonwealth Hall, known popularly as OLD VANDALS in this Parliament of Ghana, back calls by associations and individuals who have called on the Management of the University of Ghana to heed the decision of the Court, and to ensure that continuing students who resided in the Commonwealth Hall are reinstated to provide them the peace of mind for their academic activities pending the final determination of the case,” Old Vandals stated.



They continued: “The continuous refusal by the Management of the University of Ghana to reinstate the affected students as ordered by the Court is unacceptable, unlawful and must not be countenanced.”



Other MPs took turns to express shock at the conduct of the premier university.



First deputy speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding, consequently referred the matter to the Education Committee for investigations.



