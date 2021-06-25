Parliament defers sitting over census

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: GNA

Parliament will not sit on Friday, June 25, 2021, to enable Members of Parliament (MPs) to travel to their constituencies to take part in the upcoming Population and Housing Census (PHC).



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has scheduled the 2021 Population and Housing Census for Sunday, June 27, 2021, as the Census Night.



The day marks exactly 100 days to the enumeration of structures and persons in the country.



The 2021 PHC will be the sixth post-independence census and the third PHC which should have been held in 2020 but was postponed because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Business Statement for the week ending Thursday, 24th June 2021 indicated that the proposal by the Business Committee for the House not to sit on Friday was to enable members to travel to their constituencies well in advance to prepare for the exercise.



On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the House was briefed at the Committee of the Whole by officials of the Ghana Statistical Service, National Health Insurance Authority and the Office of the District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator.



The officials of the Ghana Statistical Service used the opportunity to provide insight on the Population and Housing Census and the role MPs would be expected to play towards a successful exercise.