Parliament defers approval of deputy Education minister-designate

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Parliament on Friday, June 18, deferred approval of a deputy Education minister-designate Gifty Twum Ampofo and two others over some concerns from the minority.



Tamale North MP and a member of the Appointments Committee Alhassan Suhuyini voted against the approval of Gifty Twum Ampofo over her answers on sharing of television sets to delegates during the NPP primaries.



The other two are deputy minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources Amidu Issahaku Chinnia and Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate Diana Asonaba Dapaah.



The house, however, approved the nomination of 13 other deputy ministers.



Speaking to the media after proceedings Alhassan Suhuyini justified her opposition to the approval of the deputy education minister-designate.



But Deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin insists the nominees whose approval have been deferred will be approved on Tuesday.



According to him, the leadership of the minority has not indicated their disapproval of any nominee contrary to the position taken by the Tamale North MP.



