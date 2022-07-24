Parliament constitute Bipartisan Committee to investigate Islamic SHS Demo

Regional News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: net2tvgh

The Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament has recommended to Parliament to set a bi-partisan committee to conduct further investigation into the Islamic SHS demonstration in Kumasi.



The recommendation of the committee came up when it presented its report on a fact-finding directive on the police shooting incident at the Islamic school in Kumasi.



Explaining the contents of the report to the media, the chairman of the committee and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong said, the committee has recommended a further probe into the issue because there were conflicting reports between the police and the teachers of the school.



He indicated that the police in their report said, they never entered the premises of the School but the Defence and Interior committee were able to collect some live bullets from the school.