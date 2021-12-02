Parliament commissions committee to settle impasse between majority and minority over budget

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority rejects 2022 budget



Majority approves budget



Chaotic scenes in parliament as majority and minority meets



A 20-member bipartisan committee has been constituted by the parliament of Ghana to resolve differences between the majority and minority side of the house over government's 2022 budget statement and economic policy.



The setting up of the committee comes after the two sides of the house engaged in a tussle over the approval or otherwise of the budget presented to the house by the finance minister.



The majority voted to approve the budget after the minority had days earlier passed a vote to reject the budget.



The actions by both sides occurred without the participation of the other half of the side and when both sides finally met to conduct business on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the situation in the house degenerated into a chaotic scene as each side forced to push their position on the budget through.



Sitting on the day ended in a stalemate and the house was adjourned to Thursday for business to continue.





Before the house reconvened to commence business on Thursday, Citi News in report sighted by GhanaWeb indicated that the house has commenced processes to reach a consensus over the budget with the constitution of a committee.



Modalities for the committee made up of 10 persons from each side of the house was to be set out when business commenced on Thursday.



However the house failed to commence business some two and half hours after it was supposed to have started with sitting.



When business finally commenced with the presence of a handful of MPs in the house, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh moved for an adjournment to Tuesday, December 7, 2021.



This according to the Nsawam-Adoagyir MP is to enable him and his colleagues return to their constituencies for the Farmers Day celebration scheduled for Friday.



It is not yet known when the committee will commence its work but the Citi News report gave its membership as follows;



Majority Caucus



Dan Botwe( Okere)

KT Hammond (Adansi Asokwa)

Patrick Boamah( Okaikwei Central)

Patricia Appiagyei( Asokwa)

Lydia Alhassan( MP, Ayawaso West Wuogon)

Alexander Afenyo Markin( MP, Effutu)

Habid Iddrisu( Tolon)

Frank Annor Dompreh ( Nsawam Addoagyir)

Joe Ghartey (Essikado/ Ketan)







Minority Caucus



Muntaka Mubarak ( Asawase )

Rockson Nelson Dafiamekpor (South Dayi)

Sam George( Ningo Prampram)

James Agalga( Builsa North)

Kwabena Mintah Akando( Juaboso)

Enerst Norgbey(Ashaiman)

Richard Acheampong( Bia East)

Ahmed Ibrahim

Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah



