Parliament can't vote to fire Agyeman-Manu over Sputnik V scandal - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has indicated that the Parliamentary report on the purchase of Sputnik by the Health Minister did not find the Health Minister guilty.



There are calls for the Health Minister to be sacked from office over the shady dealings in the purchase of Sputnik V vaccines for the people of Ghana.



The Minority in Parliament has also made calls and attempts to remove the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



But speaking in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM, the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti region indicated that the Minister cannot be removed because the Parliamentary Committee that investigated that issue did not find him guilty of any crime.



“If they say we should have a motion of censure, what is their basis for that call? What will be our basis for Parliament to have a vote of censure?



"Our constitution says if the Auditor General audits the Ministries and other state agencies and the report is brought to Parliament and Parliament accepts the report but finds fault, that is when a committee is set up to continue based on the recommendations of Parliament,” he said.



"The 2020 Auditor General report is ready and it has been brought to Parliament which has not been deliberated on by Parliament then someone says lets form a committee to sack him then it means the work of the Public Accounts committee has been trampled upon.



"What is the Auditor General’s Report also saying about the procurement? We should look at all those things and listen to what Public Accounts will also say. After which if there is anything bad we can look at a vote of censure,” he submitted.