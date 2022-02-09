Parliament calls for national action to halt rising road crashes

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: GNA

Parliament on Tuesday called for a national approach to solving increasing road accidents leading to substantial loss of lives.



The call follows a statement, delivered by Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday.



On Monday, February 07, 2022, five people were reported dead in a road accident at Nsawam Mobil in the Eastern Region, with others severely injured.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh described the situation as a tragedy bringing back memories of the explosion disaster some seven years ago at Peabo, which affected hundreds of households and claimed one life with several others sustaining injuries.



He said: "Mr. Speaker, I will be understating my sorrows when I say that I am deeply remorseful of the accident yesterday at Nsawam Mobil Junction that has brought gloom to the constituency and wrung painful outcry from my constituents. Around midday yesterday, the 7th of February 2022, reports came in that a trailer truck had failed all attempts to apply brakes, running into sections of unsuspecting road users, including pedestrians.



"This mishap culminated in the death of unlucky persons and the destruction of properties and wares of those in the area at the time of occurrence.



"Sadly, Mr Speaker, a total of five people died, four died on the spot and the fifth victim passed on shortly after arriving at the Nsawam Government Hospital, situated barely one kilometre from the incident. Many others were gravely injured as much more narrowly escaped direct harm."



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and Ghana Highways Authority to put in measures to forestall such occurrences.



"I recall writing to the relevant authorities last year for an assessment of and installation of traffic lights where needed. We cannot continue to wait for such tragedies to take place before we are seen doing the needful," he said.



"I attempt to console them (constituents) now even though shock still grips them for the loss. A loss that is now ours to bear as a community."



Contributing to the statement, Mr. Alhassan Sayibu Suhiyini, MP for Tamale North, said there was a need to pay attention to the number of lives lost through accidents.



He said though accidents were part of nature, they could also be prevented through safety measures.



According to Mr. Suhiyini, from December 24 2021 to January 1 2022, records showed that 43 people died on the roads while 202 people were injured.



"Mr. Speaker, it is not enough for us to now and then make statements on the floor of Parliament when accidents claim lives whether they are explosions or road crashes.



"We need to begin to improve and take more actions and take our emergency and safety procedures as a country more seriously as that will be a more meaningful way of addressing this accepted norm", he said.



On her part, Madam Zuwera Mohammed, MP for Salaga South, called for a national approach to solve the recurring crisis on the roads.



She attributed the rising cases to the lack and bad nature of roads with no road sign markings and said they must be fixed.



Mr. Kwame Governs Abdodza, MP for Adaklu, asked the National Road Safety Authority to establish offices in the districts and intensify road safety education.



Mr. Kingsley Nyarko, MP for Kwadaso, called for coordinated efforts that would reduce road accidents to the barest minimum.



Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, also called for the constitution of the NRSA Board as well as a coordinated relationship between the Police and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority for road crashes to be contained in the country.