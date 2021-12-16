Parliament breaks on December 21

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Parliament to go on recess



Deputy Majority Leader wants Appropriation Bill passed before adjournment



Eighth Parliament commenced on October 26, 2021



Parliament is expected to adjourn sine die on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said.



The House was originally scheduled to adjourn sine die on Friday, December 17, 2021 but has had to be extended due to outstanding business that needs to be covered before the house adjourns.



Speaking on the development, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said, “The Business Committee entreats all members to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled outstanding business to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill prior to a possible adjournment of the House by December 21.”



The third meeting of the first session of the Eighth Parliament commenced on October 26, 2021. The House has so far spent eight weeks transacting business.



According to a Graphic report, per the statement submitted, a number of committees of parliament had met to consider the estimates of the respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and independent constitutional bodies under their mandate.



“The Business Committee, therefore, entreats committees which may have completed work on the consideration of the estimates to liaise with the Table Office for the related reports to be scheduled for presentation at the plenary,” the statement said.