Parliament brawl: Your leadership will never be forgotten – Afia Akoto berates Bagbin

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC), Afia Akoto has argued that the events of December 20, 2021, will define Alban Bagbin’s reign as Speaker of Parliament.



Afia Akoto believes that Bagbin failed to show leadership on the night and should be held responsible for the fracas that ensued in the chamber.



“Bagbin’s leadership in Parliament will never be forgotten. I dare say the worse leadership in our history. After many years in Parliament, this is all he will be remembered for”, she shared on Facebook.



Bagbin’s absence in the house during deliberations on the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy is one of the many stories from the night of December 20, 2021.



Shortly before the debate on the E-levy started, Bagbin sought leave of the house and never returned.



According to the minority side of the house, Bagbin had to close early on medical grounds.



Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi insisted Bagbin’s action was not intended to frustrate the passage of the bill.



“He [Afenyo Markin] said Bagbin’s absence was a deliberate act to frustrate government business. That is a complete lie. It is not true. We all know Bagbin just returned from Dubai where he went for medical treatment, and he must obey the instructions of his doctors,” Mr. Avedzi said.



He also dismissed Afenyo-Markin’s claim suggesting that Alban Bagbin had failed to show leadership amid the controversy surrounding the passage of the 2022 budget.



“If Bagbin was not showing leadership, he would have reversed the wrongs by the first Deputy Speaker, but for the fact that he wanted the country to move on, he said he will not do anything to overturn the decisions, so for Afenyo-Markin to say that Bagbin is not showing leadership is very surprising.”



“He is the only person who has served Parliament for 28 good years. Everybody should disregard the comments from Afenyo-Markin in relation to the leadership style of Bagbin.”



But the Majority side is adamant the Speaker’s action was part of a plot by the NDC side of the house to prevent the passage of the house.







