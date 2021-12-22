Parliament brawl: This is the beginning of ‘do or die’ – Mahama's aide warns

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brawl in parliament over E-levy



Blame game over E-levy



Kwesi Pratt slams Joe Wise



Edudzi Tamakloe, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has warned the New Patriotic Party that the incident in parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021, is a manifestation of the ‘do or die’ comment John Mahama made in the past.



He said that the vigilance and determination preached by John Mahama as the NDC’s approach for the 2024 elections has commenced and that there is no turning back.



Edudzi said that the NPP has a penchant for resorting to violence to force their way through and that the NDC will not allow that happen again.



He said that any move by the governing party to intimidate the NDC will be fiercely resisted whether in parliament or outside the house.



“We are not going to allow you walk over us. If you look at the very ethos of our friends in the NPP, they believe in confrontational politics. Politics of bullying you through.



“Be assured the NPP does not have monopoly over idiocy. You don’t have monopoly over idiocy. You should know that we are not going to play second fiddle to you guys. Maybe the all-die-be-die or do-or-die is starting now,” he said.



Edudzi furthered that First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, attempted to bury Ghana’s constitution with his decision to vacate his role for the Second Deputy and partake in the voting on the Electronic Levy.



What happened in Parliament



On Monday night, the First Deputy Speaker decided to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge allegedly to enable him to participate in voting, which occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.



Dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the Majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.



However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, adjourned the sitting.



Meanwhile, the House, without the Speaker, Alban Bagbin has adjourned sitting to take a break for Christmas and will resume sitting on January 18, 2022.







