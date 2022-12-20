Parliament approves over GH¢917m budgetary allocation for Energy Ministry

General News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

The Parliament of Ghana has approved the budgetary allocation for the Minister of Energy for the 2023 financial year.



The House approved the entire GH¢917,458,745 proposed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the 2023 budget.



Before, the approval of the budgetary allocation the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy presented its report on the Energy Ministry’s budget and recommended that it should be approved.



The Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who moved the motion for the approval of the ministry’s allocation, on behalf of Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said that the budget will help run the ministry throughout 2023.



“Mr Speaker, I rise to move that his honourable House proves the sum of GH¢917,458, 745 for the service of the Ministry of Energy for the year ending 31st December 2023.



“Mr Speaker, this amount that we are seeking is intended to facilitate the Ministry of Energy in Ghana - implementation of its operations for 2023.



“Notable amongst them Mr Speaker is to connect additional 400 towns under SHEP 4 and 5 and 10 key projects in the energy sector,” he said.



