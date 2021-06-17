Parliament approves 12 deputy ministers

Politics of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Parliament has approved a report by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on the President’s list of deputy ministerial nominees.



According to the report, one Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance Charles Adu Boahen and 11 deputy ministerial nominees were approved by the fifth report tabled.



The 11 nominees approved are, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, Deputy Ministers for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Augustine Collins Ntim and Osei Bonsu Amoah.



The rest are; Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Kwaku Asante Boateng, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Moses Anim and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei.