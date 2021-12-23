Parliament Brawl: Bolga Central MP slams Oppong Nkrumah for blaming Minority MPs

Politics of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has scolded Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, for criticizing minority MPs over the recent parliamentary scuffle between the two opposing sides of the House on Monday December 20, 2021.



In an interview on TV3’s midday news, the Ofoase-Ayirebi legislator urged minority MPs not to resort to the use of violence in addressing their disagreements in parliament.



He called for the conduct of some MPs who go haywire in the house to be nipped in the bud.



“The first thing we need to do is that, we need to deal with the growing conduct of some Members of Parliament that whenever they do not agree with something, whether it is the Speaker’s rule or a position of the executive or a position of Member of parliament, they resort to violence and physical attacks in the chamber,” he said.



But in a sharp response to the Information minister on his social media timeline, Isaac Adongo justified the conduct of his colleagues on the minority side.



He indicated that violence was the only tool it could resort to since they were dealing with undemocratic people [majority side].



“It's easier to say these things if you are part of the oppressors [majority side] who chose to close all legitimate means of democratic operations of the Constitution and standing orders.



“You cannot be practicing democracy with undemocratic people. It's important to speak the language they understand and it's proven to deliver results in a dictatorial democracy when the referee decides to take the crucial penalty kick against you.



“I believe this helps all of us to retrace our roots to the Constitution and standing orders as sane people in a democracy.



“No one is proud of the current Parliamentary tyranny and the chaotic violence but we have to respond to call to duty as best as we could give the shameless group of people we have to deal with,” he wrote.





It will be recalled that a “free for all” fight broke out in Parliament’s Chamber when first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu attempted to recuse himself for the second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah, to take over proceedings while he goes to participate in the voting process to determine whether the e-levy bill should be admitted under a certificate of urgency – a move vehemently opposed by NDC minority MPs.







The actions of the MPs have widely been condemned by Ghanaians and some renowned bodies in the country.



Meanwhile, Parliament has adjourned sitting sine die to allow for broader consultation on the controversial e-levy bill.







