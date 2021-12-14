Paris delegation explores ways to improve Accra sanitation

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A four-member delegation from Paris has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to discuss ways to improve solid waste management in the city.



The visit follows an agreement signed between the city of Accra and Paris in 2019 dubbed “Accra-Paris Technical Cooperation Programme” to build the capacity of the AMA in solid waste management technical systems, sustainable financing cost recovery as well as governance.



Welcoming the delegation, Accra mayor Elizabeth K. T.Sackey expressed appreciation to Paris for the cooperation, adding that the program would go a long way to help address issues of solid waste management in Ghana’s capital city.



She disclosed that to achieve the objectives of the program, activities to be undertaken would include the development and implementation of waste data repository and information systems, sustainable financial schemes as well as awareness campaigns, the improvement, and structuring of treatment options, and the strengthening of AMAs role in governance.



She pledged the AMA's support and commitment to the program assuring that there would be an effective collaborative arrangement to ensure sustainable waste management in Accra concerning best practices.



The leader of the delegation, Yann Bhogal, an Engineer, used the opportunity to congratulate Elizabeth K.T. Sackey on her appointment as the first female Chief Executive of the AMA and was hopeful the program would help address the sanitation menace in the city.



The team led by the AMA boss later called on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at the Ga Traditional Council to formally introduce themselves and brief the Chief about the objectives of the program.