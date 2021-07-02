Parents urged to ensure wards avoid sugary products

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: GNA

The District Chief Executive( DCE) for Bia East in the Western North Region Mr John Koah has advised parents to prepare hot meals for their wards to avoid excessive intake of sweets and other sugary products.



He said such products did not help in the proper nutrition of the child.



The DCE was speaking at a workshop organised by the Western North Regional Health and Education Directorates to sensitize the public on improving Nutrition of the School going Child and the Adolescents.



Mr Koah urged parents to provide more fruits and vegetables in the diet of the children to enable them to grow well.



Mrs Sarah Yeboah, a caterer, appealed to Teachers to desist from selling Toffees and other sweet items to children in schools.



She further advised the parents to take the Health of their children seriously as they are the leaders of the next generation.



