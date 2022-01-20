Parents urged to discuss reproductive health with the girl-child

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: GNA

The President of the Central Regional Queen Mothers' Association, Nana Adjohe Elewah Aduam III, has advised parents not to shy away from discussing sexual and reproductive issues with their children, especially the girl-child.



She said the girl-child was more likely to open up to the parents about her adolescent challenges such as relationships, anxieties, and sexual issues to seek guidance.



Nana Aduam, also the Paramount Queen of Agona-Nsaba Traditional Area, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nsaba in the Agona East District of the Central Region.



She said the challenges impeding the growth and development of girls were enormous, hence the need for parents to constantly counsel and guide them for a prosperous future.



Nana Eduam said she disagreed with the perception that discussing adolescent reproductive issues with children rather encouraged them to indulge in immorality, saying it was the best way to enlighten them on the dangers associated with it.



"Many school girls have had their education truncated due to lack of adolescent reproductive health education," she said.



Empowering women to economically fend for themselves and their children would contribute to stemming gender discrimination among girls and boys, she said.



Nana Aduam advised parents to create a balance between disciplining their children and creating an enabling environment for them to easily confide in them (parents), particularly on their sexual and reproductive health issues.



Highlighting some of her achievements, she mentioned the building of five schools in Agona-East, Agona-West, and Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa districts with support from OKRA project, a Netherlands-based non-governmental organisation.



Through collaboration with the NGO, construction works had begun on a six-unit classroom block at Agona-Akwakwaa to enhance teaching and learning.



Additionally, more than 10 girls in senior high schools and scores in various universities are being supported to encourage them to climb higher the academic ladder.



Nana Aduam called on the assemblies, individuals, and other stakeholders to support the government in bringing quality education to the doorstep of all.