Parents, students rush to GNAT hall for self-placement into Senior High Schools

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some parents, guardians and students have thronged the premises of the GNAT hall in Accra to relay their concerns to personnel from the Ghana Education Service concerning school placements, change in school, gender, status, among others.



The GNAT hall, serving as the resolution centre for the Ghana Education Service, aims at helping address the challenges of students.



Some parents who spoke to the news team noted that their wards were placed in schools far from them and need a change.



One of the interviewees said her daughter is asthmatic, therefore, it would be prudent for her to school in Accra, so she can attend to her daughter's health needs in times of emergencies.



She said, "My daughter got a school in Kumasi. My daughter is asthmatic so I wanted a school in Accra for her so that in case there is any crisis and they call us, we can quickly rush there. But if she's in Kumasi, what time will we get there if we're called that she's sick? This is why we are here for her school to be change..."



A student told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante that she wasn't placed in any school during the computerized placement system, the reason she showed up with her teacher to find a solution to the problem.



Another, who was given her fifth choice of school wants both the school and course given to her changed.



"I'm here to change my school because I don't like the one they gave me. I chose Mawuli, Forces Senior High, New Juaben, Mampong PRESEC, Aburi PRESEC and WASS but they gave me WASS and I don't like it... the grade was cool but I don't like WASS."



Out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), a total of 538,399 qualified for this year’s Computerised School Selection Placement (CSSPS) in Senior High and Technical and Vocational Schools.



A total of 372,780 students, representing 69.24 per cent of the qualified students have been automatically placed in one of their school choices, while 165,619 candidates, representing 30,76 per cent, who could not be matched with any of their choices, are to do self-placement to select from available schools.



Candidates for the self-placement module are to select a school from the portal by providing their region, residential preference, school, and programme of choice, click on submit, print the form, and visit the school to begin the admission process.



The Ghana Education Service noted that schools selected on the self-placement portal can be changed as many times as the candidate wishes on the portal until they enrol in a school.



Watch the video below;







ESA/DA