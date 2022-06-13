Parents advised against imposing careers on children

Regional News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

An educationist, Denise O Welbeck, has advised parents to desist from imposing professions on their children.



The educationist said this while speaking as a guest of honour at Aggies Preparatory School to commemorate the school’s maiden career orientation week.



Speaking on the theme “Career awareness: A tool to eradicate unemployment”, Denise O Welbeck explained that globalization has improved the quality of education and countries like Ghana now have the opportunity to develop students’ skills to compete with their global peers and fit in the work of life.



Mr. Welbeck noted that a career is a permanent calling and has a purpose that inspires the individual to do and be more in their job.



According to him, some of the things to consider when choosing a career include “Interest, values, personality traits, skills, talent, strength, type of education, the needed training, salary lifestyle (monetary rewards), where do I want to live, availability of the job and competition.”



Also speaking at the event, Atinka TV’s News Editor and host of Missing Children, Regina Asamoah called on parents to prepare their wards for emergencies.



Regina Asamoah stressed the need to deepen the education on factors that make children go missing and expand the knowledge on responsive measures in case a child goes missing because caring for a child is not easy but it takes a second for a child to get missing.



“There are some basic information you need to let your children have just in case they get missing. Every parent should take up the responsibility of preparing their wards for emergencies. We need an operationalized system to track kids these missing children,” Regina Asamoah added.



Regina Asamoah also reiterated that she will continue to spread hope for Missing Children hoping to be reunited with their families as well as families that are desperately searching for their missing children.