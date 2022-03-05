Parental practices improve in 132 communities

Regional News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: GNA

A baseline survey on Caregivers from 132 communities across Northern Ghana has shown that parental practices improved to 70 percent from 32 percent in three years.



The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO), the development wing of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, carried out the survey in 2021 after it had enrolled 4,000 caregivers in 132 communities in 2018 to guide them in childhood caregiving.



The programme, intended to achieve positive parenting practices towards the creation of a better future for children from deprived communities, engaged Caregivers through community volunteers known as the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Promoters to sensitize Caregivers on positive parenting practices.



It was done through its Moments That Matter (MTM) programme, an ECD programme, with funding support from the Episcopal Relief and Development in the United States of America ((USA).



The results of the survey were presented at a dissemination meeting organised by ADDRO in Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region for stakeholders drawn from the Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Education Service, Assembly Members, the Ministry of Agriculture, and Faith-based groups, among others.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. John Awumbila, the Monitoring Evaluation Learning (MEL) Officer of ADDRO, said apart from the positive impact of the programme, the Caregivers were taught how to handle cases of child abuse and the importance of birth registration, among others.



“The improvement is an indication that we are making a positive impact.



“When we did the initial pilot and the baseline and compared with the end line, there was a big change in the parental practices,” Mr. Awumbila told the stakeholders.



He identified low male involvement in the care of children and some caregivers not readily available for ‘home visits’ by the Promoters for discussions due to other engagements as some of the challenges of the programme implementation.



“Children are supposed to be cared for by both fathers and mothers, but the fathers think that the mothers are supposed to learn and take care of the children. So that is the challenge.



“The stakeholders have made inputs which would be incorporated to enhance the programme. They have a keen interest, and that is great,” the MEL Officer said.



Mr. Prince Imoro Awimba, the Health Coordinator of ADDRO, said the programme was piloted in 2018 in the Bawku West District and the Builsa North Municipality and later scaled up to cover the Upper West and Northern Regions.



He said the MTM programme focused on critical aspects of parenting, health, and the nutritional needs of children to promote optimal growth and development in four domains, namely physical, social, cognitive, and communication of children.



Mr. Awimba said Caregivers were also taught to use positive disciplinary measures against the use of physical punishment to train their children.



He said the programme also sought to meet the nutritional needs of children.



“So, we organized cooking demonstrations with the Caregivers, we supported them to grow what we call kitchen gardens with varieties of vegetables to contribute to the nutritional needs of the children.”



Madam Juliana Akugre Anam-Erime, the Builsa North Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), admonished men in the Municipality to take a keen interest in the care of their expectant wives, care of their children, and not allow their wives to carry the entire burden in the upbringing of children.