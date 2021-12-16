Paramount Queen mother of Essikado appeals for potable water

Regional News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Ekua Kodu II, the Paramount Queen mother for the Essikado traditional area, has vowed to ensure that residents in Ntarmakrom and surrounding villages under the paramountcy have access to a quality water system.



Ntaamakrom and other adjoining communities had over the years suffered from the supply of quality water, forcing residents to rely on streams, among other, sources.



Nana Ekua Kodu II told the Ghana News Agency that the immediate goal was to dig a mechanised borehole for the people.



She said, "Our land is fertile and full of water and we cannot continue to see our people go through water crises day in and day out...we need to help them, I want to also task companies around to come to our aid."



Meanwhile, the SDGs goal six enjoins countries to make available clean water and sanitation facilities a priority in promoting the quality of lives of its citizenry.