Paramount Chief of Gushegu withdraws from Dagbon constitutional review process

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

The Paramount Chief of the Gushegu Traditional Area, Gushe-Naa Abdulai Mahamuru Shitobu, has announced his withdrawal from the Dagbon constitutional review process, citing suspicions of unfairness.



In a statement from the Gushegu Palace and titled, “Withdrawal from Dagbon Constitutional Review Process,” the Gushegu chief stated that this decision is a painful one but also one that is necessary since there is an agenda against him.



“It is with heavy heart that I write to bring to your notice my decision to officially withdraw from the review process of Dagbon 1930 Constitution. I have come to this painful, but important decision, as a result of the fact that the posturing FB of the Gbewaa Palace, the DCRC and its Sub-Committee of Lead Consultants, shows to me that there is a premeditated agenda to unfairly use the review exercise to reduce the status or hierarchical standing of the Gushegu skin in the scheme of affairs of Dagbon Namship,” the statement signed under his name said.



Also, Gushe-Naa Abdulai Mahamuru Shitobu stated that it is even more disturbing that for the clout that the Gushegu skin carries, such injustice could be levelled against it.



“I am not only deeply saddened by that but equally disappointed that the Gushegu skin which is not an ordinary one but one made of The Lion skin and of a tiger as in the case of Yani will suffer this sacrilegious and abominable attempt of being stripped of its ancient customary and traditional function as head of Elders of Dagbon (Yogu Kpamba) and of the Dagbon king makers all in the name of reviewing of Dagbon 1930 constitution,” he wrote.



The current Dagbon Constitution was created under colonial rule in 1930.



According to stakeholders, the current charter has outlived its purpose having seen the creation of Ghana from the Gold Coast and the birth of four republican constitutions.



The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, constituted the DCRC committee to come up with a new constitution that reflects the new Dagbon and is more responsive to the times.



The mandate of the committee is to look at the provision of the 1930 constitution and exclude those that are no longer relevant or applicable while retaining those that are still relevant.



